Paul Ince has lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes following his fine start to life as a Manchester United player.

The Portugal international has developed into a key player for the Red Devils since having signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window last year.

Fernandes played a key role in helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to finish in third place in the Premier League table last season and he has continued his fine form this term.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 16 Premier League games for Manchester United to help them to move level on points with leaders Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season, and former Red Devils star Ince feels that Fernandes’ form has been a key part of their campaign so far.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Ince said: “I think he was very impressive when he first came. He hit the ground running.

“This year, I don’t think he has been as impressive but he is still a major factor in the team. He is still the talisman.

“Sometimes you might not see him for 25 minutes but he has always got that technical ability to do something magic at the right time. Whether it is a penalty, a wonderful ball, a free-kick, he has always got that in his locker so you can never rule him out of any game.

“The players love him and he has got a character about him. We talk about character all the time and how we are losing that trait in football.

“But there was a time when I watched him have a go at [Victor] Lindelof. He puts demands on players.

“For someone to come from a foreign country, Portugal, to a club like Manchester United and put demands on his players.

“He is a winner and it is infectious.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Watford in the third round at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Before that, the Red Devils will face local rivals Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

