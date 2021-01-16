Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a move to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players between now and the end of the month as Solskjaer considers adding some further depth to his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Manchester United are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table as they bid to challenge for the title this term.

Leicester City defender Fofana, 20, has been a regular fixture in the Foxes’ team this season and he has notched up 12 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ men in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United star Scholes feels that Fofana would be a great addition to the Red Devils squad to line up alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of their defence.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Scholes said: “When we won titles, so many of our wins at Liverpool were 1-0 or 2-1 after having to dig it out for 80 minutes.

“You accept you’re going to have days like that against the top teams, when you don’t dominate the game and have to battle to stay in it.

“You have to be able to defend properly and withstand the opposition’s attacks, but I’m still to be convinced that this United side can do that.

“As a back four, I worry about how good they really are. At full-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is just about defending, which is fine for a game at Liverpool, but I’m not sure what Luke Shaw brings to the team.

“In the middle, Ole still has to find Harry Maguire’s best partner. Eric Bailly has pace, but he is rash and picks up too many injuries.

“Victor Lindelof plays the position better and seems to be Ole’s preferred option, but again, he is not totally convincing.

“If I was Ole and could sign a defender this month, I’d go for Wesley Fofana at Leicester.

“He’s only 20, but he has been outstanding and he has the potential to be anything he wants to be.

“United have done OK at the back this season, but they have been exposed when playing against the big teams and that’s another problem they need to solve.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their 1-0 victory at Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, with Paul Pogba having netted the winner midway through the second half.

