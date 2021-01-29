Paul Pogba reveals his preferred position at Man United

Paul Pogba has admitted that he would prefer to play in a more advanced midfield role at Manchester United.

The France international has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent weeks as he bids to try and help the Red Devils to challenge for the Premier League title.

Pogba played the full 90 minutes and was unable to help prevent Manchester United from suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The World Cup winner has been used in a number of positions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, including central midfield, left midfield, right midfield and a number 10.

Now, the 27-year-old has admitted that he would prefer to play in a more advanced role if possible, but he understands that he can bring significant value in other positions as well.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport before the clash against the Blades, Pogba said: “Obviously I always love to be in front you know?

“But with my body and my abilities If I can do both then why not? But yes If I can have the ball then I want the ball, to touch the ball, to make the last pass or the assist or the shot or the header. But If I can [also] be there defensively, I can do it you know?

“I would prefer to be further but that doesn’t depend on me. As long as I play it doesn’t matter, I just want to play.”

Pogba will be aiming to help his Manchester United team-mates return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently second in the table and a point behind leaders Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip