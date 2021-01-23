Wayne Rooney predicts where Man United will finish this season

Wayne Rooney is tipping Manchester United to win the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have been in superb form in recent weeks and they have moved up into top spot in the Premier League table following their excellent run of form.

Manchester United came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory away to Fulham in midweek thanks to Paul Pogba’s winner, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently sit two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s men can overtake Manchester United and move into top spot if they win their game in hand, with the stage set for an enthralling title race.

Former Manchester United star Rooney is convinced that the Red Devils have what it takes to be able to win the top flight title this season and he is backing them to do just that.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Rooney said: “In the last few years Manchester United haven’t been ready to challenge for the title. But now they’ve built a strong of players.

“[Bruno] Fernandes coming in has helped massively. [Edinson] Cavani, with that winning mentality, has helped massively. Now the squad is challenging for a Premier League title.

“I said six weeks ago to the coaches in the office that I thought Manchester United would win the league and I still think that today.

“Paul Pogba will have a massive part to play in that. They’ve brought players in with winning mentalities and now Paul can do what he does best and show his quality on the pitch.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on bitter rivals Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in the fourth round.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

