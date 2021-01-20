Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of Bruno Fernandes following his quiet performance in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Liverpool FC at the weekend.

The Portugal international has been in superb form for the Red Devils this season and his fine performances have helped Manchester United to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title.

Fernandes has scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 18 Premier League games so far this term but he produced a muted display by his own high standards during the goalless draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was brought off in the 89th minute at Anfield after having failed to help Manchester United break the deadlock against their bitter local rivals.

However, despite his quiet performance, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand defended the playmaker and the input he has had this season.

Speaking in an interview on YouTube, Ferdinand said: “They looked off but we’re top of the league so I always look at it like that.

“Yeah, there might be players off form, but if you’re still nicking results and you’re still winning and you’re still in a healthy position, that’s not a bad thing.

“If we played this game and had zero shots on target and we looked like we had no threat at all, then I’d be a little bit concerned.

“But I still think there were moments, it was just the final pass or timing of the pass in the final third maybe a couple of times, and then the finish, they were just a little bit off today.

“But, listen, you can’t talk about [Bruno]. I wouldn’t say Bruno’s looked off recently. The geezer’s output has been phenomenal.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on Fulham in the top flight.

They will then face Liverpool FC once again this weekend – this time in an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Sunday.

