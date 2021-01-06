Rio Ferdinand has revealed that his one “issue” with Eric Bailly’s return to the Manchester United team is his track history when it comes to fitness issues.

The Ivory Coast international has found himself back in the starting line-up for the Red Devils in recent games and he played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

Bailly has started all three of Manchester United’s most recent outings in the Premier League alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injury issues throughout his Manchester United career, and former Red Devils star Ferdinand believes that should be a concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “A big thing that has gone under the radar is Eric Bailly.

“He’s added a little bit of pace and steeliness to that back four.

“My only issue with Eric Bailly has always been his fitness, he can never stay fit. He’s always injured or a game away from an injury, and that’s a problem. You don’t get that consistency of performance or get to know each other.

“I think Maguire needs pace next to him, he has other attributes but pace isn’t one of them. In the modern game, to have two centre-backs who aren’t electric quick, you’ve got a problem.

“Bailly has good attributes, he’s quick and aggressive. If he can cut the silly mistakes out which he had previously and gets away from injuries and gets a clean bill of health, I think Manchester United are onto a good thing.”

Bailly, who has made eight appearances for his club in total this season, will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attentions to FA Cup affairs and their home clash against Watford in the third round on Saturday.

