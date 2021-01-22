Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on the “magnificent” Paul Pogba following his stellar performance in Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Fulham on Wednesday night.

The French midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances in recent weeks and he produced another fine display as he helped Manchester United to claim three points at Old Trafford and move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Pogba netted a superb left-footed strike in the second half of the clash at Craven Cottage to seal all three points after Edinson Cavani had equalised for the Red Devils in the first half.

The World Cup winner now appears to be hitting top form for the Red Devils and he has scored three goals in 16 Premier League games for Manchester United this season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was highly impressed by what he saw from Pogba at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand said: “Today he [Pogba] put in a fantastic performance.

“The big difference recently is he’s been playing quicker. He’s quick with what he’s doing, the efficiency is top, top drawer.

“He is a magnificent footballer and when he’s in this form, he’s one of the best.”

Pogba will be expecting to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to FA Cup action with a home clash against Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in the fourth round on Sunday.

