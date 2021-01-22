Robbie Savage salutes Man United star Edinson Cavani after 2-1 win at Fulham

Robbie Savage singled out Edinson Cavani for special praise after he helped to fire Manchester United to an important 2-1 win at Fulham on Wednesday night.

The Uruguay international netted a close-range equaliser for the Red Devils in the first half when he pounced on a loose ball in the box to make it 1-1 after Ademola Lookman had given the hosts an early lead at Craven Cottage.

Paul Pogba then netted a delightful winner for the Red Devils in the second half with a superb curling effort from outside the box.

Cavani, who signed for Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer window last year, has now scored four goals and made two assists in 12 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season.

Former Birmingham City midfielder Savage was hugely impressed by the instinctive prowess shown by the 33-year-old forward at Craven Cottage on Wednesday as he netted Manchester United’s equaliser.

Speaking over footage of Cavani’s goal at half-time on BT Sport, Savage said: “Look at Cavani – you don’t score 409 career goals if you can’t sniff a chance. He expects the goalkeeper there to make a mistake.

“It’s not a bad ball in from [Bruno] Fernandes but the goalkeeper’s got to gather that. He’s a number nine.

“If [Anthony] Martial’s playing in that position, maybe he doesn’t react like that. Cavani does. 409 career goals and that’s why.”

Manchester United’s win over Fulham moved them back to the top of the Premier League table and two points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

