Alan Shearer praises ‘excellent’ Man United star for display against Aston Villa

Alan Shearer singled out the “excellent” Eric Bailly for special praise following his performance in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa last week.

The Ivorian defender has found himself back in the Red Devils team in recent games and he has been performing well alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of Manchester United’s defence.

Bailly produced a composed performance for Manchester United as they claimed all three points against Aston Villa to continue their recent good form in the Premier League.

After having struggled with injury problems, Bailly, 26, has made five appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season.

And England legend Shearer was impressed by what he saw from the Ivorian against Villa last week.

Picking Bailly in his Premier League team of the week, Shearer said: “An excellent match [from Bailly], including a magnificent block to deny Keinan Davis at the end.”

Shearer also singled out Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea for special praise following the victory over the Villains at Old Trafford.

Shearer continued: “He [De Gea] made several good saves as Manchester United edged a high-quality contest.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they host Watford in the third round at Old Trafford.

They will then take on Burnley away from home in the Premier League on Tuesday 12 January.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip