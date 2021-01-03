Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Man United update on Amad Diallo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is expecting Amad Diallo to join up with Manchester United very soon.

The Red Devils confirmed a deal to land Diallo from Italian side Atalanta at the end of the summer transfer window and it was revealed that he would link up with the Red Devils “at a later date”.

Solskjaer was asked for an update about the 18-year-old Ivorian’s transfer to Old Trafford after his side’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday night.

And the Manchester United manager confirmed that he is expecting to see the youngster join the Red Devils very soon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Solskjaer said: “Amad, we’ve had all the paperwork, I can’t see any obstacles.

“We hope very soon he will be with us. We are very excited to have him in. He’ll need time to develop.”

Diallo has made two substitute appearances for Atalanta so far this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s win over Villa moved them level on points with Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils will now prepare for their League Cup semi-final clash against local rivals Manchester City on Wednesday night.

