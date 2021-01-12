Solskjaer provides injury update on Man United trio ahead of Burnley clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all injury doubts for Manchester United’s trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to secure a win which would move them to the top of the Premier League table and three points ahead of Liverpool FC.

Manchester United have been in good form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they will leapfrog their bitter rivals in the table if they claim all three points at Turf Moor.

Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw were all absent for Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Watford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night and Solskjaer has revealed that the trio will all undergo late fitness tests ahead of the Burnley clash.

Asked if the trio would be ready for the trip to Turf Moor, Solskjaer replied: “I hope so. I hope all of them for Liverpool, definitely.

“I’m not sure if they’ll make the Burnley one. It’s light training and then we’ll have to see on Monday.”

Manchester United know that a win on Tuesday night would lift them above Liverpool FC and move them to the top of the Premier League table ahead of their clash against the Reds at Anfield this weekend.

The Red Devil have won four of their last five games in the Premier League, putting together a run of form that has pulled them back into the title race.

