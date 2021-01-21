Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man United star’s contract situation is ‘very difficult’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United are facing a “very difficult” situation regarding Juan Mata’s future at the club.

Mata’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but the Red Devils have the option to extend the contract by a further year.

The Spaniard has found his first-team opportunities to be limited this season, with the 32-year-old having only started four games in the top flight for the Red Devils this term.

Mata has started a total of eight games in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term, scoring two goals and making two assists.

Following his lack of playing time in the first half of the season, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will look to extend Mata’s stay at Old Trafford beyond this term.

Solskjaer has now admitted that the club are facing a difficult decision about Mata’s situation in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports before the clash with Fulham on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said: “The decision is very difficult every time with Juan.

“You know he’s got the quality. If he plays, he scores goals, he’s contributed this season.

“Then again, we’ve had other players who have taken his role as well – Mason [Greenwood] has done well in that position, Paul [Pogba] now, and Juan really contributes in and around the group.

“So it’s one of those that I have discussions with all the time, it’s difficult to leave him out but unfortunately that’s where it is at the moment, so no decision has been made there yet.”

Manchester United will be in FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

