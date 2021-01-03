Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his delight at Paul Pogba’s recent improved form for Manchester United.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been something of a relentless talking point over the last few seasons but he has been a regular fixture in the Red Devils team in recent games.

Pogba played the full 90 minutes as he helped Manchester United to claim an important 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday night as the Red Devils moved level on points with leaders Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table.

The 27-year-old won the penalty which led to Bruno Fernandes’ winner from the spot against the Villains at Old Trafford.

Pogba has scored one goal in 13 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season and Solskjaer has been delighted by his recent displays, especially his performance on Friday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports after the game, Solskjaer said: “Where Paul is getting fitter and stronger, you get performances like tonight.

“He maybe took 25 minutes to get going, but once he got going, he made a difference for us.

“We’re happy with his contribution. It’s important we get Paul on the ball, whether it’s low in the pitch or higher in between the lines.

“I know he started off wide while defending, but we wanted him to make runs in behind and get on the ball.

“His physical presence is important for us because we knew they are one of the strongest sides physically in the league.

“We needed players to match them and Paul showed his strength and skill for Anthony’s goal. Tonight I was delighted with his performance.”

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night, before they play Watford in the FA Cup third round on 9 January.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip