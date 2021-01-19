Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star ‘absolutely brilliant’ against Liverpool FC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Paul Pogba for producing an “absolutely brilliant” performance for Manchester United in the goalless draw with Liverpool FC on Sunday.

The midfielder produced a solid display in the middle of the park for Solskjaer’s men as the Red Devils played out a stalemate with their local rivals.

Pogba has been in good form of late and he had netted the winner against Burnley in the lead-up to Sunday’s showdown at Anfield.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner finished the game with a 59 per cent pass completion rate and had three shots for Solskjaer’s men.

Solskjaer was delighted by the performance of the former Juventus star despite Manchester United’s failure to make the breakthrough at Anfield by scoring a goal.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Solskjaer said: “I think Paul was absolutely brilliant today.

“We knew that he had to do a job defensively, block and help us with [Andrew] Robertson and he should have got the got the goal his performance deserved.

“I hope it [his inclusion on the right of midfield] was justified by his performance, because I thought Paul was excellent.

“I felt that he could cause them some problems.“

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Fulham away from home in the top flight.

After that, the Red Devils will prepare to take on Liverpool FC once again – this time welcoming Jurgen Klopp’s men to Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

