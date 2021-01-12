Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Man United’s Premier League title chances

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to play down Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes this season – despite their recent fine form in the top flight.

The Red Devils can move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night if they claim a victory away to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Manchester United have been in good form in the top flight in recent weeks, and they currently find themselves level on points with leaders Liverpool FC and in second place in the table.

Solskjaer’s side have been earning praise for their recent uptick in form and they won four of their last five games in the top flight.

A win at Turf Moor would underline their status as genuine title contenders this season ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield this weekend.

However, Solskjaer has insisted that he is not getting carried away by Manchester United’s promising position towards the top of the table.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Solskjaer said: “We’re not even halfway through the season and every game in the Premier League is a challenge, they’re tests.

“Every game is a different test. Watford, they gave us a test, Burnley is a test, Liverpool is another, then you go to Fulham which is a different test again.

“No-one will remember how the league table looked like on 12 January 2021. We have good momentum, started well again after the disappointment of [losing to Manchester] City, bounced back really well with a win [against Watford] and of course we want to build momentum again.

“If we can get a win on Tuesday then that’s two games on the bounce and we can go into the next game confident. Every game in the Premier League is a chance to build more confidence.”

Solskjaer is aiming for Manchester United to build on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last term.

