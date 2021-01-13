Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues January transfer window update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is not expecting Manchester United to be busy in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential signings this month as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Manchester United completed the signing of young Ivorian winger Amad Diallo last week after initially agreeing a deal to land the 18-year-old in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any further additions this month as Solskjaer ponders adding to his squad.

However, the Red Devils boss himself seems not to be expecting much activity at Old Trafford this month.

Asked if the January window will be an opportunistic one for Manchester United, Solskjaer said: “Well, I think the signings that we made in the summer strengthened the squad really well. Good signings, good characters, good players.

“January is always difficult, but if something comes up that you think about the long-term and is a long-term target anyway, that’s another scenario.

“But not many teams would like to lose their players in January! So unlikely something will happen on the incomings, but there might be two or three going out.

“They deserve to play more football for their own good and for their own careers.”

Among the players leaving Old Trafford this month could be Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero.

Solskjaer is now preparing his Manchester United side for their crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are aiming to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race as they bid to improve on their third-placed finish in the top flight from last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip