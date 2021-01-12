Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Donny van de Beek’s display for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Donny van de Beek following his solid performance in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Watford at the weekend.

The Netherlands international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Van de Beek has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team since his move to the club, and he has only started two games in the Premier League for the Red Devils so far.

However, Van de Beek played the full 90 minutes as Manchester United claimed a 1-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Solskjaer was pleased with the Dutch midfielder’s performance and feels that the 23-year-old could earn a more regular spot in the first team if he keeps up that level.

Speaking at his post-match news conference after the cup win, Solskjaer said: “I think Donny showed again his qualities.

“He plays, he’s very technically clean, makes good decisions – what a little flick with the back-heel to play Juan [Mata] through in the first half!

“He’s got that quality to open up tight games, so definitely he’ll benefit from this game as well.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils know that a victory at Turf Moor on Tuesday night would move them to the top of the Premier League table and three points clear of Liverpool FC.

