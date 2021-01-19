Chris Sutton rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

Chris Sutton believes that Manchester United’s goalless draw at Liverpool FC proves that the Red Devils are “genuine contenders” for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils held firm and claimed a point against their bitter rivals on Merseyside on Sunday afternoon as they kept Jurgen Klopp’s men at bay and maintained their position at the top of the table.

Manchester United have been in good form in the Premier League in recent months and they still lead the way at the top of the table, although they will be leapfrogged by local rivals Manchester City if they win their game in hand.

Liverpool FC have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight in recent games and they currently find themselves in fourth place in the table after having failed to win any of their last four games in the top flight.

Sutton feels that Manchester United’s hard-fought draw at Anfield proves that they are one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Sutton said: “This isn’t going to feature on any list of the Premier League’s best games, but for United to leave Anfield disappointed with a 0-0 draw is telling.

“They’re genuine contenders now.

“I’m sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have taken a point before the match. Anfield has an aura, especially given Liverpool’s long unbeaten run.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on Fulham in the top flight.

