Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man United midfielder isn’t happy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Donny van de Beek is not happy about his lack of playing time at Manchester United so far this season.

The Netherlands international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Manchester United team since having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has only started two games in the Premier League so far this season and has only featured 10 times in total in the English top flight so far.

Van de Beek has struggled to break into the Manchester United team in recent weeks due to the impressive performances of the likes of Paul Pogba, with the Red Devils currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table.

The Dutchman will clearly be hoping to impress Solskjaer in the coming weeks as he bids to try and force his way into first-team affairs.

And the Red Devils boss has conceded that Van de Beek is not currently happy about his lack of playing time at the club.

Speaking in an interview before the FA Cup clash with Liverpool FC on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy.

“Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner.

“We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position.”

Solskjaer continued: “He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges.

“I was the same with Sir Alex [Ferguson, former Man United head coach]. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win – and Donny is that type of guy.

“He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

