Duncan Castles gives update on Man United’s reported interest in Inter Milan star

Manchester United have made a “laughable” offer to sign Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The Denmark international is expected to leave Inter Milan in the January transfer window following a disappointing 12-month stint at the San Siro outfit.

Eriksen has fallen down the pecking order under former Chelsea FC boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan to prompt speculation about the Denmark international’s next move.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a potential return to north London, with Tottenham’s bitter rivals Arsenal said to be interested in the experienced midfielder.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the Denmark international in the January transfer window as the 20-time English champions look to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Transfer Window podcast are reporting that Manchester United have made an offer to sign Eriksen on loan by suggesting a deal that would see the Red Devils pay £1.3m of his £3.55m wages.

Daily Record reporter Castles gave his blunt verdict on Manchester United’s attempts to sign Eriksen on loan.

“That offer that you were talking about and those discussions with Manchester United is one that would be laughed out of court in a normal window, in normal circumstances,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast.

“You want us to give you a player who has been a top performer in the Premier League, and get us to pay a majority of his salary, it would be a straight blank no.

“But why not chance your arm? Knowing that Inter want to offload him, knowing that he wants to play football and knowing I think that there isn’t really looking like an option for Inter to sell him in this window.

“Therefore, maybe you can get a player of Eriksen’s quality to add to your squad for what would be, if Inter were to accept that offer, very cheap wages and just a little bit of extra insurance for the rest of the season.”

Eriksen scored one goal and made two assists in 17 games in Serie A last term following his move to Inter Milan from Spurs last January.

The 28-year-old has failed to score or make an assist in nine games in the top flight in the current campaign.

Eriksen netted 69 times in 305 games during his six-and-a-half seasons at Spurs.

