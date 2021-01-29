Manchester United are weighing up a potential move to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the 20-time English champions have been keeping tabs on the Austria international over the past few months ahead of a potential swoop to sign the Hoffenheim man.

The same article states Manchester United could launch a bid to sign Baumgartner, who has two and a half years left to run on his current deal, in the summer.

According to the same story, the Bundesliga side would be prepared to sell Baumgartner if Hoffenheim receive an offer in the region of £16m for the 21-year-old.

The Sun go on to report that Manchester United are facing competition from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Baumgartner has scored three goals and has made three assists in 17 games in the Bundesliga in the current campaign.

The Austrian midfielder has netted 12 times in 55 games in all competitions since breaking into the Hoffenheim team in the past three seasons.

Baumgartner has already scored two goals in five appearances for the Austrian national team since making his debut in 2O20.

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 loss to the Premier League’s basement club Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

