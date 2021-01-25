Man United to rival Liverpool FC in race to for 22-year-old French defender – report

Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool FC in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are ready to contend for the highly-rated France international’s signature in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking to move ahead of Liverpool FC in the race of Upamecano and Manchester United could even launch a bid this month.

According to the same story, Manchester United could take advantage of the fact that Jurgen Klopp hasn’t been given a January transfer budget and look to secure Upamecano’s signature this month.

The Daily Mirror goes on to add that the Liverpool FC manager would like to sign Upamecano to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-half in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

However, Klopp has been left disappointed in his hopes that the Liverpool FC hierarchy would launch a £38m in the January transfer window to activate the Frenchman’s contract release clause.

The report goes on to reveal that Chelsea FC are also interested in Upamecano but Manchester United appear to be in pole position to sign the 22-year-old this month.

Upamecano has scored four times in 135 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

The French defender moved to RB Leipzig from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg in the 2017 January transfer window.

