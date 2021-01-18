Manchester United are prepared to rival Chelsea FC in the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to continue the process of rejuvenating his squad in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils boss is interested in three potential signings – a forward, central defender and a defensive midfielder – at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United are weighing up an offer for Rice following the West Ham midfielder’s impressive performances in the current campaign.

However, ESPN add that Manchester United are reluctant to meet West Ham’s £70m asking price for the England midfielder as things stand.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions are aware that they’re trailing Chelsea FC in the race to sign Rice as the defensive midfielder previously represented the west London side.

The article says that Manchester United’s potential bid for Rice could depend on whether Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford in the summer.

Rice has made one assist in 18 games in the Premier League this season to help the Hammers hoist themselves into the top half of the top flight.

The England international has netted three times in 130 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at the London Stadium.

