Erling Haaland’s father responds to reported Man United interest

Alf-Inge Haaland has broken his silence on reports linking Manchester United with a move to sign his son Erling from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a bid to sign the Norway international from Borussia Dortmund after Manchester United missed out on the signing of the striker when he left Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019.

The Athletic reported on Monday that Chelsea FC are ready to make a club-record bid to sign Haaland following the 20-year-old’s prolific performances for Dortmund this season.

It’s common knowledge that Haaland will be available to sign in a £66.6m deal when his contract release clause becomes active in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all thought to be keeping tabs on the Norwegian forward’s situation at Borussia Dortmund aheads of the 2022 summer transfer window.

However, The Athletic report claimed that Chelsea FC are attempting to jump to the front of the queue by looking to sign Haaland in a big-money deal 12 months before his contract release clause becomes active.

The striker’s father Alf-Inge, who represented Leeds United and Manchester City during his Premier League career, has now addressed the reports linking the Dortmund striker with a switch to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United have achieved great success in recent years,” Haaland told German outlet Sport1, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“The club is also trying to build something new there. But to draw comparison now is not so easy because he (Erling) is already playing in Dortmund.

“These are two very traditional clubs with a large fan base and a glorious history. Man United is a very proud club, just like Dortmund in Germany.”

The 20-year-old Haaland has netted 12 times and has made two assists in 11 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The Dortmund striker scored six times in four Champions League fixtures in the current campaign.

