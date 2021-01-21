Man United want to sign Lens defender Facundo Medina - report

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Lens youngster Facundo Medina, according to a report

Thursday 21 January 2021
Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Lens defender Facundo Medina, according to a report in France.

French media outlet La Voix du Nord, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the promising defender in the January transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are “very serious” about completing a deal to sign the 21-year-old this month to continue to build for their future.

According to the same story, Manchester United are ready to launch an £11m bid to sign Medina before potentially loaning back the young defender to Lens for the rest of the campaign.

La Voix du Nord, however, claim that Manchester United are unlikely to strike a deal this month given that Lens don’t want to sell the former River Plate defender in January.

The report adds that the 20-time English champions hopes Lens might consider selling the Argentinian defender to the Premier League if they agree to send Medina back to the Ligue 1 side on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Medina has scored one goal in 11 games in Ligue 1 this season.

The Argentina international has scored two goals in 48 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield at the weekend.

The Red Devils will take on their bitter rivals in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday.

