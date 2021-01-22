Manchester United are looking to steal a march on their rivals FC Barcelona and Manchester City in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to win the race to sign the Brazilian talent in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are “working behind the scenes” to usurp their rivals and land the signature of the Palmeiras forward.

According to the same story, Palmeiras are braced to receive an offer in the region of £18m for the Brazilian teenager following his fine performances for the club.

The report goes on to reveal that the 18-year-old has a £53m contract release clause but Manchester United and other suitors are expected to submit a bid below that figure.

Sport claim that Spanish giants FC Barcelona, Serie A champions Juventus and Manchester City are all weighing up a potential offer for the Brazilian teenager.

The Spanish media outlet that Manchester City were in control of the situation until Manchester United started to work behind the scenes to secure a deal.

The report does highlight that the Citizens worked with Palmeiras to sign Gabriel Jesus in a £30m deal in 2017.

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night as they moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

