Gary Neville rates Man United’s chances of signing Jack Grealish

Gary Neville has played down the chances of Manchester United signing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign Grealish over the past couple of seasons following the England international’s standout performances for Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old produced an impressive display in Aston Villa’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday night after he teed up Bertrand Traore to score the away side’s only goal.

Grealish provided a constant threat despite goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes securing three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United have been in the market to bolster their attacking options but the Red Devils missed out on their top targets in the summer.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a fresh bid to sign Grealish over the past couple of weeks ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Sky Sports pundit Neville doesn’t believe Manchester United will sign Grealish from Aston Villa in spite of recent speculation.

“I think it’s very unlikely that Manchester United will move for Jack Grealish, as good as he is,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“When you think of [Donny] van de Beek, [Paul] Pogba and Fernandes, the type of players Man United have…

“There’s no doubt there was accusations a while ago about whether Grealish was style over substance, but he’s now delivering on a far more consistent basis.

“He’s a brilliant player for Aston Villa.”

Grealish has scored five goals and has made seven assists in 15 games in the Premier League this season.

The Aston Villa skipper has helped Dean Smith’s men to challenge for a European spot following their impressive performances in the current campaign.

Manchester United will take on Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday 17 January.

