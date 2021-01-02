Manchester United are still interested in a potential swoop to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils are weighing up a bid for the 25-year-old England international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Aston Villa have increased their asking price to £100m for the home-grown talent following his fine performances this season.

According to the same story, Manchester United can expect to face competition for Grealish’s signature given that a number of other clubs are monitoring the Villa talisman.

The Daily Mail reveal that the 20-time English champions refused to pay more than £65m for Grealish in the summer, eventually pulling out of a deal before signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The report states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still eager to sign Grealish to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Grealish has scored five goals and has made six assists in 14 games in the Premier League this season to help Aston Villa challenge for a top-four spot.

The England star came through the ranks at Aston Villa, making his first-team debut against Manchester City at the age of 18.

Grealish has scored 31 times in 199 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons at Aston Villa.

Manchester United will travel to Burnley on 12 January in their next Premier League game.

