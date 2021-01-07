Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United should do whatever it takes to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international over the past couple of seasons.

Reports claiming that Manchester United want to sign Grealish have intensified over the past few months given the 25-year-old’s eye-catching form.

The English playmaker was particularly impressive in Aston Villa’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

Grealish teed up Bertrand Traore to cancel out Anthony Martial’s opener before Bruno Fernandes secured three points from the penalty spot.

The Aston Villa captain has already scored five times as well as making five assists in 15 games in the Premier League this season.

Grealish has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the English top flight.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand would love to see the Red Devils complete a deal for the Villa skipper.

“I don’t care if Pogba goes or not, Grealish is my man,” Ferdinand told his YouTube show Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“I have heard from a lot of people that he is diligent in all the work he does off the pitch to get to where he is now. You are seeing results week in and week out.

“If I am a manager of a top team in England, a top three or four team, then I would not allow him to stay there, I would go and take him.”

Grealish has scored 31 times in 204 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at Villa Park after breaking into the Aston Villa senior team in the 2013-14 campaign.

Aston Villa will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup third round on Friday night, while Manchester United will take on Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

