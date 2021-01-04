Man United cool Jadon Sancho interest and eye Erling Haaland – report

Manchester United have switched their interest from Jadon Sancho to his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are no longer sure whether they need to sign Sancho at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United’s hierarchy believe that they “dodged a bullet” by not signing Sancho in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Accoridng to the same story, the 20-time English champions have decided to cool their interest in Sancho as they weigh up whether to make a fresh bid in the summer.

The Sunday Mirror claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer to sign Dortmund striker Haaland following his impressive performances for the Bundesliga outfit.

The media outlet state that Manchester United can expect to face competition from La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for Haaland’s signature.

The report reveals that Sancho could have a £70m contract release clause that Manchester United and other suitors could activate in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Manchester United would have reservations about dealing with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, according to the report.

However, the Sunday Mirror report also says that Raiola’s role in the transfer wouldn’t be enough to completely put Manchester United off a deal for Haaland.

Solskjaer worked with Haaland at Molde before the Norway international moved to RB Salzburg in 2019.

Haaland, who made the switch to Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2020, has scored 10 goals and has made two assists in eight games in the Bundesliga this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip