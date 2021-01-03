Manchester United remain confident that Borussia Dortmund will lower their asking price for Jadon Sancho to less than £100m in 2021, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Manchester United are still keen to sign the England international despite missing out on the winger in the last two summer transfer windows.

The same article states that the Red Devils believes that they were right to refuse to pay Borussia Dortmund’s £107m valuation of the former Manchester City youth player.

According to the same story, Manchester United are confident that they’re in a strong position despite failed attempts to sign Sancho in 2019 and 2020.

The report goes on to add that Sancho is eager to complete a move to Manchester United despite the youngster’s failure to submit a transfer request in the summer.

90Min write in the report that Manchester United aren’t concerned by Sancho’s poor performances this season, earmarking the forward as an ideal signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s project.

Although Borussia Dortmund could refuse to budge on their valuation of Sancho, the story highlights Manchester United’s confidence that the Bundesliga side will be forced to lower their asking price.

Sancho has made just three assists in 20 appearances in the Bundesliga this season despite scoring 17 goals and making 16 assists in the 2019-20 German top-flight campaign.

Manchester United moved level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool FC on Friday night thanks to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

