Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to allow Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Manchester United manager has given his seal of approval for the 28-year-old England international to seek a new challenge this month.

The same article states that the club’s board now need to sanction Lingard’s departure before the English midfielder can move to secure regular first-team football.

According to the same story, Lingard has plenty of suitors following interest from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

ESPN go on to add that the Manchester United midfielder isn’t part of Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford despite putting pen to paper on a new deal earlier this term.

The report reveals that Lingard could elect to move abroad given interest from Ligue 1 side Nice and Portuguese outfit FC Porto in the Manchester United man.

Lingard has only made two appearances in the League Cup this season after falling out of favour under Manchester United manager Solskjaer.

The England international has scored 33 times in 210 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons at Old Trafford.

Lingard has won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his Manchester United career under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

