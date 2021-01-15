Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want Manchester United to sell Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils aren’t actively looking to sell Lingard this month despite the English midfielder being linked with a departure following a lack of playing time at Old Trafford.

The same article states that the Manchester United manager believes that Lingard could still have a role to play in the Red Devils squad as a fringe player despite being used sparingly by Solskjaer this term.

According to the same story, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham have all been linked with a potential interest in the experienced Manchester United midfielder.

The report goes on to add that the 28-year-old’s representatives have held talks with Ligue 1 side Nice about a potential move to the French club for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

However, the Telegraph don’t clarify whether Lingard would be interested in a switch to the French top flight from Manchester United after failing to make an appearance in the Premier League this term.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night thanks to Paul Pogba’s second-half winner.

Solskjaer’s side are three points ahead of Liverpool FC in the Premier League table following their winning run.

Manchester United will make the trip to defending Premier League champions in their next top-flight fixture at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

