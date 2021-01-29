Kalidou Koulibaly keen on Man United move – report

Kalidou Koulibaly is keen on securing a move to Manchester United, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United have been linked with an interest in the Senegal international.

The article headline claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a “huge fan” of the Napoli talisman given the African defender’s standout performances for Napoli.

According to the same story, however, Manchester United would likely be reluctant to meet Napoli’s £100m asking price for the 29-year-old centre-half.

The report adds that defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC have also been linked with a swoop to sign the Senegalese defender given the Merseyside outfit’s injury problems at the back.

Marca say that Koulibaly is eager to complete a move to Manchester United to hand Solskjaer a boost in the race to sign the Napoli defender.

The Senegal international has made 18 appearances for Napoli in the Serie A this season.

Koulibaly has two-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal at the Italian club.

The African star moved to Napoli from Club Brugge in 2016.

Manchester United suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip