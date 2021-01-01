Manchester United are targeting Norwich City full-back Max Aarons as a potential January signing, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils have rekindled their interest in the Norwich full-back as the January transfer window opens.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign the England Under-21 international this month.

According to the same story, Aarons would seize the chance to secure a move to Manchester United if the Premier League side make a concrete offer.

The Sun, however, go on to reveal that the Championship side aren’t under pressure to sell Aarons after raising £40m through player sales in the summer.

The report adds that FC Barcelona attempted to sign Aarons in the summer but the Canaries blocked his departure to the Spanish giants.

The story claims that Tottenham have also had a bid rejected for the 20-year-old defender.

Solskjaer is keen to sign a right-back to provide Aaron Wan-Bissaka with competition for a starting spot in the Manchester United, according to the story.

The Sun add that the Manchester United manager wants a full-back with more attacking threat such as Aarons.

The Norwich full-back has scored one goal in 22 games in the Championship this season.

Aarons featured 36 times for Norwich in the Premier League last term.

