Manchester United have ended their interest in Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo despite scouting the promising teenager over the past year or so, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United had been keeping tabs on the Ecuador international ahead of a potential swoop to sign the 19-year-old in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United have opted against signing Caicedo despite the teenager being dubbed as the ‘next N’Golo Kante’ by South American football expert Tim Vickery.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have decided to focus on other targets in the January transfer window rather than sign the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Sky Sports go on to report that Brighton are interested in Caicedo and the Seagulls are the favourites to sign the promising South American midfielder this month.

The media outlet claim that Brighton have already established a good working relationship with Caicedo’s club Independiente del Valle after signing Billy Arce in August 2018.

The article concludes by saying that Caicedo is a target for the south coast club in the current transfer window.

Caicedo has already established himself as a regular in the Independiente del Valle team despite his young age following a return of six goals in 31 games.

The teenager has also made four appearances for the Ecuador national team, finding the net against Uruguay in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier in October.

