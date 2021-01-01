Man United could be set for ‘busy’ January transfer window – report

Manchester United have three players in their sights in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils could be set for a “busy” transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are looking at Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Tripper as a potential recruit to bolster their options at full-back.

According to the same story, Manchester United want Trippier to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back spot in Solskjaer’s starting XI.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils believe that Trippier’s arrival could elevate the performances of Wan-Bissaka – just like Alex Telles has helped to bring out the best in Shaw.

The Daily Mail suggest that the only stumbling block to a January deal could be Trippier’s potential 10-week ban for breaching betting rules.

The media outlet suggest that Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is an alternative to Trippier in Solskjaer’s search for a new right-back.

Manchester United are also hoping to sign 19-year-old Ecuadorian prospect Moises Caicedo in a £4.5m deal from Independiente del Valle.

The Red Devils were 1-0 winners against Wolves in their final Premier League game of 2020 to move to within three points of Liverpool FC having played one game less.

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa on New Year’s Day on Friday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip