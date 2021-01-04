Manchester United are set to rival up to three other Premier League teams in the race to sign Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils are heading interest in the Turkey international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United can expect to face competition for Kabak’s signature from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

According to the same story, defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC have also been linked with a swoop to sign the promising Bundesliga defender but the Reds are focusing on “other options” for now.

The report reveals that Schalke 04 would be prepared to sell Kabak for a transfer fee in the region of £25m due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Mail report goes on to add that Crystal Palace are the latest Premier League club to show an interest in the Schalke star as Roy Hodgson looks to earmark long-term replacements for Gary Cahill and Scott Dann.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign a new centre-half as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to find a new partner for Harry Maguire at the back.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day at Old Trafford thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ winner from the penalty spot.

Manchester United will take on Burnley away in the Premier League on Tuesday 12 January before a trip to Liverpool FC on Sunday 17 January.

