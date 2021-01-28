Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Paul Pogba’s Man United future

Rio Ferdinand believes Paul Pogba will find it hard to leave Manchester United following their title challenge this season.

The France international is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford after his outspoken agent Mino Raiola claimed the French midfielder isn’t happy at the club back in December.

Pogba’s agent made the statement on the eve of Manchester United’s Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany last month, as they crashed out of the competition.

However, Pogba has managed to win over the club’s supporters with his crucial performances in the Premier League over the past few weeks to keep their title hopes alive.

Pogba scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor before he netted the winner in a 2-1 triumph against Fulham at Craven Cottage last week.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes Pogba will find it hard to leave Old Trafford given the club’s involvement in the Premier League title race this term.

“Whenever I’ve spoken to Paul Pogba, he’s happiest when he is playing football on a regular basis,” Ferdinand told Five, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“When he is playing good football and winning, he is a happy person. Man United right now must be a happy place for him to be.

“For him to leave and go somewhere else if they win the league as well, I think it’ll be very difficult.

“It’ll be very difficult for him to walk out and a new contract will be on the table.

“For him to walk away from something he was very committed to when he walked through the door, he wanted to win things here.”

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The French midfielder has won the Europa League and the FA Cup during his second stint at Manchester United.

