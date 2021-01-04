Manchester United are prepared to sell Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are prepared to cash in on Pogba despite the France international’s recent upturn in form.

The same article states that La Liga giants Real Madrid, Serie A champions Juventus and Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in Pogba.

According to the same story, Manchester United are hoping to create a bidding war between the three clubs in order to get the best possible price for their club-record signing this summer.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions had hoped that Pogba would commit to a contract extension but Manchester United have now accepted that the World Cup winner won’t be putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The Sunday Mirror goes on to add that Manchester United realise that they need to sell Pogba this summer in order to recoup some of the £89m fee that they paid for the French midfielder in the 2016 summer transfer window.

Pogba, whose current deal expires in 2022, has scored one goal in 13 games in the Premier League this season.

The 27-year-old won the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season back at Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho signed Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Manchester United will take on Burnley in their next Premier League game on Tuesday 12 January.

