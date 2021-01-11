New Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the PSG boss wants to sign Pogba after making the France international his top transfer target.

The same article states that Pogba is ready to leave Old Trafford following a frustrating stint at Manchester United since his return from Juventus in 2016.

According to the same story, Pochettino’s arrival at PSG has seen the Ligue 1 giants move ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign the 27-year-old Frenchman.

The Daily Star claim that the former Tottenham manager believes Pogba is the “perfect player” to build his new-look PSG team around despite the likes of having Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in his squad.

Pochettino is confident that PSG can exploit Pogba’s current desire to leave Manchester United by beating Real Madrid and Juventus to the club record signing, the report adds.

The report concludes by claiming that PSG will need to meet Manchester United’s valuation of Pogba, which is in excess of £100m, to land the World Cup winner.

Pogba moved to Manchester United in a £89m deal from Juventus under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The France star has only won the League Cup and the Europa League since his return to Manchester United in 2016.

