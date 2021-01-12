Manchester United are ready to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Brest midfielder Romain Faivre, according to a report in France.

French media outfit Le10 Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Ligue 1 giants for the highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder this month.

The same article states that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the promising Brest starlet despite the recent addition of Atalanta midfielder Amad Diallo in a £37m deal in the summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to improve his midfield options in the current transfer window ahead of the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The article claims that the 20-time English champions are also interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice but the England international has reportedly informed a friend that he is not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Faivre has scored four goals and has made three assists in 19 games in the French top flight this season to underline his growing reputation as one of the Ligue 1’s top talents.

The France Under-21 international moved to Brest from Monaco in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Manchester United will take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday night before the Red Devils make the trip to defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

