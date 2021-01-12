Man United ready to battle PSG for Romain Faivre - report

Manchester United is ready to battle Paris Saint-Germain for Brest midfielder Romain Faivre, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 12 January 2021, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Brest midfielder Romain Faivre, according to a report in France.

French media outfit Le10 Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Ligue 1 giants for the highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder this month.

The same article states that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the promising Brest starlet despite the recent addition of Atalanta midfielder Amad Diallo in a £37m deal in the summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to improve his midfield options in the current transfer window ahead of the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The article claims that the 20-time English champions are also interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice but the England international has reportedly informed a friend that he is not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Faivre has scored four goals and has made three assists in 19 games in the French top flight this season to underline his growing reputation as one of the Ligue 1’s top talents.

The France Under-21 international moved to Brest from Monaco in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Manchester United will take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday night before the Red Devils make the trip to defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal fans
Thomas Partey
Mikel Arteta drops Thomas Partey hint ahead of Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Scott McTominay
'A monster of a human being': Solskjaer raves about Man United star McTominay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United should sign 34-year-old
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer provides injury update on Man United trio ahead of Burnley clash
Related Articles

Home »
Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal fans
Thomas Partey
Mikel Arteta drops Thomas Partey hint ahead of Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Scott McTominay
'A monster of a human being': Solskjaer raves about Man United star McTominay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United should sign 34-year-old
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer provides injury update on Man United trio ahead of Burnley clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network