Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United should sign 34-year-old

Manchester United should consider a swoop to sign Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos on a free transfer in the summer, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have been in the market to sign a new centre-half over the past couple of transfer windows as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to find a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

While the Manchester United boss is eager to sign a new defender, Ramos doesn’t represent an investment in the future given that the Spain international is in the twilight of his career.

The Real Madrid skipper is set to become a free agent in the summer unless los Blancos offer the experienced defender a new deal before the end of the 2020-21 season.

Ramos has a wealth of experience at club and international level that would be invaluable to any top team but the Real Madrid legend is winding down on his long career.

However, former Manchester United striker Berbatov believes Ramos could offer a lot to Solskjaer and the Red Devils squad if the 20-time English champions sign the Real Madrid star on a free transfer.

“I have always said that United need another defender, but looking at the recent performances of Eric Bailly, if he stays focused and injury free then he can be a rock at the back of defence,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“But if United are going to buy someone, especially at this point in the season, them to be a perfect fit for the team. I don’t think they need anyone at the moment.

“I have read the reports about Sergio Ramos and there is a lot of speculation about his future. He could bring a lot of experience and steel to any team.

“Although he is 34, he is still a top player and United could do a lot worse. If he is available I can see a lot of teams interested in signing him.

“At his age of course Real Madrid are reluctant to offer him a long contract. Maybe they are arguing about money because it always comes down to money, but both sides should think long and hard about it because the grass isn’t always greener.

“Thiago Silva is 36, he moved to Chelsea and, although he hasn’t been that bad, to me it looks as though he is struggling to keep up with the pace of the Premier League.

“I have no doubts that players would love to join United but January is a tough time to move.

“Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Bruno Fernandes did it, and turned out to be great signings, but the same was not true for others who joined at this time of year.”

Ramos has scored 100 goals in 666 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid over the past 15 years.

The Spanish defender has won five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, as well as lifting the World Cup and the European championship with Spain.

