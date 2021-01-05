Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Sven Botman after it was claimed that Liverpool FC are not considering a bid for the Lille centre-half, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United are keen on the 20-year-old following Botman’s excellent performances in Ligue 1 in the current campaign.

Both Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Botman in recent days.

However, the same article in The Daily Express quotes The Athletic journalist James Pearce as saying that Liverpool FC are not interested in signing the 20-year-old this month.

“No talks over a deal for Sven Botman. Liverpool not considering a move for him. Sounds like someone is trying to drive up the price/interest in the Lille defender,” Pearce tweeted.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp would prefer to sign a younger centre-half with a lot of potential rather than a superstar defender despite losing Virgil van Dijk to a season-ending knee injury in October.

The Daily Express go on to add that Manchester United could now have a “free run” at signing the Netherlands Under-21 international if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to improve his defence this month.

Liverpool FC are set to be without Van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the Premier League season after the pair suffered serious knee injuries in October.

The Reds are also without former Cameroon international Joel Matip after the injury-prone defender suffered a niggle in a 1-1 draw with West Brom last month.

Manchester United are thought to be one the hunt to sign a long-term centre-half partner for Harry Maguire given concerns about Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Liverpool FC will host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday 17 January.

