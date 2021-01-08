Manchester United have “locked in” the signing of Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 19-year-old over the past couple of months following his breakthrough performances for Independiente del Valle and the Ecuador national team.

Caicedo has established himself as a regular fixture in the Independiente del Valle team and his domestic performances earned the teenager a call-up to the Ecuador national team in October for the first time.

The teenager made his debut in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier before Caicedo found the back of the net in Ecuador’s 4-2 win over Uruguay at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado days later.

Caicedo, who has earned favourable comparisons to Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante, has scored four times in 25 league appearances for Independiente del Valle since the teenager broke into the first team in 2019.

South American football expert Vickery expects Caicedo to end up signing for Manchester United, tipping the box-to-box midfielder to be a success at the 20-time English champions.

“It looks like he is locked in for Manchester United and if it goes through, they have got themselves the real deal Holyfield!” Vickery told Sky Sports.

“Only 19. The way the market is going with South American football is the European clubs want to take them as early as possible. They are buying on promise.

“The fella Moises Caicedo is much more than promise, he is reality. He is the first player born in the 21st century to score a goal in South American World Cup qualifiers.

“We have just lost Colin Bell and I am not saying he is as good as Bell but Moises Caicedo is in that kind of mould. He is a terrific athlete who makes football look easy. A box-to-box midfielder.

“A year ago he was saying that (N’Golo) Kante of Chelsea is his role model but he is already more than that. He already offers more in the final third.

“That kind of box-to-box midfielder that’s very much in the tradition of the England game. Strong, quick, intelligent and cool. He really does look like the genuine article.”

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will host Championship side Watford in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United will travel to Burnley in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

