Mark Lawrenson states his FA Cup prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to heap further misery on Liverpool FC in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon

Saturday 23 January 2021, 07:00 UK
Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Manchester United cemented their position at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani sealed three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to underline their title challenge in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, extended their winless run to five games following a 1-0 defeat by Burnley at Anfield after Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot with five minutes left to play to end the Merseyside outfit’s unbeaten home run.

The Reds are six points behind Manchester United in the Premier League title race following their inability to secure a win in their last five fixtures.

Liverpool FC were held to a goalless draw with Manchester United in their Premier League meeting at Anfield last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to edge to a 2-1 win against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round.

“Liverpool travel to play Tottenham in the league next Thursday, which is obviously huge for their title hopes, so I think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will pick a team for this tie with that game in mind,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

Manchester United will be looking to secure their first win against Liverpool FC in their last six meetings.

The Red Devils will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday night before Liverpool FC make the trip to Tottenham on Thursday night.

Manchester United travel to Arsenal in the Premier League next Saturday before Liverpool FC take on West Ham in east London a day later.

