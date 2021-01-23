Michael Owen reveals prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC in the FA Cup

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 23 January 2021, 05:15 UK
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Reds have struggled to find form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have slipped down into fourth place in the table as a result.

Liverpool FC suffered a 1-0 loss to Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night as they lost further ground on their title rivals in the top-flight table.

The Merseyside outfit have not won any of their last five games in the Premier League and they will be keen to turn things around when they travel to face Manchester United in the FA Cup this weekend.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been in good form lately and currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League after having won four of their last five games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to snatch a narrow 2-1 victory away at Old Trafford on Sunday to book the Reds’ place in the fifth round.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “For the second time in a week, old rivals Manchester United and Liverpool face-off. This time Old Trafford is the venue with a place in the quarter-finals up for the grabs.

“With that in mind, we could see quite a change in line-ups and possibly tactics. Last week’s match was a highly tactical affair and out of the two teams, United would’ve probably been happier after 90 minutes.

“Now in the cup, I think this could pan out differently. With United at home, I don’t think they’ll be willing to give up as much territory to Liverpool as they did at Anfield.

“If that materialises and United truly have a go, it could leave the door wide open for Liverpool to capitalise on the counter.

“With that in mind, I reckon Liverpool will get through by the narrowest of margins.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Thursday next week when they travel to face Tottenham.

