Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Man City in EFL Cup semi-final

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The two Manchester clubs will battle each other for a place in the EFL Cup final after Tottenham Hotspur booked his place in the Wembley showpiece thanks to a 2-0 victory over Championship side Brentford.

Manchester United are one of the in-form clubs in the Premier League after the Red Devils were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have collected 13 points from their last five Premier League games to rekindle their title challenge this season.

Manchester United are four points ahead of Manchester City although the Red Devils have played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Citizens laid down a big marker in the title race at the weekend after Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

Manchester United settled for a goalless draw with Manchester City in their derby clash at Old Trafford last month.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to edge to a 2-1 win against Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“Both Manchester sides are in excellent form ahead of this semi-final clash,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Manchester City have been steadily improving week-on-week and their progress continued at the weekend, playing some of their best stuff when defeating Chelsea 3-1.

“Having climbed to 2nd position in the Premier League, Manchester United come into this undefeated in their last seven matches.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming for silverware, however, for that to happen his side must end City’s recent dominance in this competition.

“Interestingly, City have failed to score in their last 4 visits to Old Trafford. United should line up with the same side that defeated Aston Villa at the weekend with Dean Henderson the only exception in goal.

“With both sides in such good form, it’s no doubt going to be a tight match. That said, Manchester United have tremendous momentum. I think they’ll have just enough against a City side who may be slightly understrength on the night.”

Manchester United will host Watford in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, while the Citizens will take on Birmingham City at The Etihad on Sunday.

