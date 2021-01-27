Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Sheffield United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to cement their position at the top of the Premier League following an impressive run for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games – a run which includes four victories.

The Old Trafford outfit have only dropped points in stalemates with Leicester City and Liverpool FC over the past six fixtures.

Manchester United were 3-2 winners against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday to set up a fifth-round meeting with West Ham United on February 10.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the Blades 12 points from safety.

Chris Wilder’s side ended their winless run in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United earlier this month.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“As they showed against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, Manchester United have hit their stride, especially in attack, and their momentum is going to be hard to stop – they have got plenty of strength in depth if they do pick up any injuries,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have not lost in the league since Arsenal won at Old Trafford on 1 November, and nothing I have seen from Sheffield United suggests they are capable of ending that run.

“The Blades are back in Manchester on Saturday when they face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, so this is not exactly an easy spell for them. At least it is only a short journey home.”

Manchester United have won five of their last six Premier League games against the Blades, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw in November 2019.

The Red Devils have earned 14 points from their nine Premier League games this term.

Sheffield United are still winless on the road in the top flight in the current campaign.

