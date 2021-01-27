Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Sheffield United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to continue their excellent form in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils have been in top form in recent weeks and they head into their clash with the Blades on the back of their 3-2 victory over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend.

Manchester United have been one of the top performing teams in the Premier League lately and they have won four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them as one of the main title challengers.

They are now preparing to host a Sheffield United side who have only won one game all season in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see the Red Devils claim all three points when they host Sheffield United this week.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Table toppers Manchester United welcome the leagues bottom side Sheffield United to Old Trafford after both sides negotiated their way through to the next round of the FA Cup at the weekend.

“United are playing some fantastic football at the moment. We all know how good they are away from home, however, Sunday’s win against Liverpool was as good as I’ve seen them this season.

“The introduction of Edison Cavani has been key. His cleverness to win free kicks in around the penalty area along with his positional sense is something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are hugely benefitting from.

“As for Sheffield United, their recent upturn in results is great news for Blades fans, however, I do worry that they may have left it a bit late.

“I think this will be a good watch and feel the home side have more than enough quality to secure another vital win.”

Manchester United will get back to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to face Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime.

